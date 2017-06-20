Analysis | How many Americans truly hate the other political party? About 78 million.

According to Pew's party identification numbers, 29 percent of registered voters call themselves Republicans, while 33 percent call themselves Democrats. If 58 percent of Republicans hate Democrats and 55 percent of Democrats hate Republicans, that would mean about 35 percent of registered voters hate the opposite political party.

Of course, that's not 35 percent of the entire U.S. population of 320-or-so million; it's just 35 percent of all registered voters. And according to Tom Bonier of the Democratic political data firm TargetSmart, the country surpassed 200 million registered voters just before the 2016 election. Using that number, you have about 70 million Republicans and Democrats who hate the other political party.