Newsvine

MoCowgirl-1193719

 

About Enjoying life's journey for 60 years and counting. Articles: 3 Seeds: 81 Comments: 21953 Since: Jul 2009

Don Williams, Country's 'Gentle Giant,' Dead at 78

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by MoCowgirl-1193719 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Fri Sep 8, 2017 2:32 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Don Williams, the Country Music Hall of Fame member responsible for hits such as "Tulsa Time" and "It Must Be Love," died Friday at the age of 78.

Williams' rep confirmed the news in a release, noting that the singer had died following a short illness.

"In giving voice to songs like 'Good Ole Boys Like Me,' 'Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good,' and 'Amanda,' Don Williams offered calm, beauty, and a sense of wistful peace that is in short supply these days," says Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young in a statement. "His music will forever be a balm in troublesome times. Everyone who makes country music with grace, intelligence, and ageless intent will do so while standing on the shoulders of this gentle giant."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor