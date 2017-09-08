Don Williams, Country's 'Gentle Giant,' Dead at 78

Don Williams, the Country Music Hall of Fame member responsible for hits such as "Tulsa Time" and "It Must Be Love," died Friday at the age of 78.

Williams' rep confirmed the news in a release, noting that the singer had died following a short illness.

"In giving voice to songs like 'Good Ole Boys Like Me,' 'Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good,' and 'Amanda,' Don Williams offered calm, beauty, and a sense of wistful peace that is in short supply these days," says Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young in a statement. "His music will forever be a balm in troublesome times. Everyone who makes country music with grace, intelligence, and ageless intent will do so while standing on the shoulders of this gentle giant."