Fox Commenter Arrested For Threats Against Planned Parenthood Partner

A Washington state man accused of posting threats on Fox Nation against employees of a Planned Parenthood partner in California was arrested by federal authorities last week, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Scott Anthony Orton posted comments vowing to pay anyone willing to kill employees for StemExpress, according to the criminal complaint from the FBI. StemExpress is a biotech firm that came under scrutiny for its work with Planned Parenthood's fetal tissue donation program and was a target of anti-abortion "sting" videos.

The comments Orton allegedly wrote called one particular StemExpress officer a "death-profiteer" who should be "hung by the neck using piano wire and propped on the lawn in front of the building with a note attached."

The complaint alleges that the 57-year-old Orton, who lives in Puyallup, Washington, made interstate threats, as Stem Express and the unnamed employee are based in California. The case was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

After his arrest by a deputy U.S. marshal last Tuesday, Orton was released by the federal magistrate on an unsecured appearance bond, the Sacramento Bee reported, even though the government had requested he be held without bail.

An affidavit in the case by FBI agent David Rubel said the FBI received a tip about the comments that had been made by Fox Nation user "Joseywhales" in July, soon after the initial videos were released.