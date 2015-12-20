A School Sent This Girl Home Because Her Outfit Revealed Her Collarbone

Yes, you read that correctly. The school has a policy that prohibits girls from showing their collarbones because boys at the school might get distracted. That sound you hear is every single woman in America screaming because we are all so damn sick and tired of this Puritanical nonsense. As it has been said over and over, punishing women for having bodies instead of dealing with men who act inappropriately about said bodies is not how we should be operating, period. And before anyone starts spouting off about "but these are the rules," no one is arguing that this doesn't violate these rules, the point is these rules are bad. Bad rules that promote sexism should be dismantled and disavowed. Hence, protests such as Dunn's.

It's not the first time the school has been scrutinized for the policy. Earlier this year, Maggie Sunseri, now a junior at Woodford, produced a documentary called Shame: A Documentary on School Dress Code. "Telling young girls to cover up because it creates a distracting learning environment for boys is the entirely wrong message to send," Maggie told the Herald-Leader at the time.