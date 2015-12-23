We knew Christmas was really all about eating, but Japan’s food traditions are a tad different from ours.
Instead of devouring a big old turkey, potatoes and lashings of gravy come Christmas Day, Japanese families will be tucking into the Colonel’s famous fried chicken.
Yep, we mean KFC.
No this isn’t a weird joke, according to KFC an estimated 3.6 million Japanese households will seriously be busy digging into buckets of fried Christmas food.
3.6 million Japanese households set to eat KFC this Christmas | Metro News
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Dec 23, 2015 7:08 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment