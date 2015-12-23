Newsvine

3.6 million Japanese households set to eat KFC this Christmas | Metro News

We knew Christmas was really all about eating, but Japan’s food traditions are a tad different from ours.

Instead of devouring a big old turkey, potatoes and lashings of gravy come Christmas Day, Japanese families will be tucking into the Colonel’s famous fried chicken.

Yep, we mean KFC.

No this isn’t a weird joke, according to KFC an estimated 3.6 million Japanese households will seriously be busy digging into buckets of fried Christmas food.

