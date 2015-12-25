Teen Birthrate In The U.S. Falls To Historic Lows

Despite more than two decades of declining birthrates, the U.S. still has a higher rate of teen parents than any other industrialized nation, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a public health nonprofit focusing on reproductive issues.

Switzerland has the lowest. The exact causes of the dipping teen birthrate are unclear.

However, a combination of declining U.S. birthrates overall, teens using more reliable contraceptive options, teens having less sex and more effective sex education could be contributing factors, Vox reports.

One thing that is for sure: A high teen birth costs taxpayers at every level, according to the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy, a Washington-based, nonpartisan nonprofit organization. Teen childbearing cost U.S. taxpayers at least $9.4 billion in 2010. The costs are largely associated with "negative consequences" for the children of teen mothers, including more expensive health care, foster care and incarceration.