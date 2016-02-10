Football star's ex-girlfriend begged valet: 'Please don't let him take me. I'm scared for my life.'

RSS REBLOGGED BY Recommended TAGS domestichomicide DomesticViolence Recommended SexualAssault Texas ViolenceAgainstWomen NationalDomesticViolenceHotline thehotline.org johnnymanziel physicalassault An affidavit by former girlfriend of Cleveland Browns quarterback, Johnny Manziel, alleges the football player assaulted her, held/transported her against her will, and threatened to kill her. The victim’s name does not appear here to avoid further victim-blaming/shaming, which is often the case when American sports stars are accused of assaulting or raping women.

A Tarrant County (Texas) judge signed off on the protective order against Manziel on Friday, according to WTAA-TV.

On January 30, the former girlfriend says Manziel restrained her in his hotel room, and then restrained her as he directed her down to his car. That’s where she pleaded with the hotel valet for help. The valet reportedly did not know what to do—and did nothing. What ensued after was the victim trying to escape from the car by foot, being dragged back, and being hit so hard she has a temporary loss of hearing done to her eardrum being ruptured. The fight continued:

They then left Dallas for her apartment in Fort Worth. During the ride, Manziel allegedly threatened to kill both himself and her. The fight continued at the apartment where Manziel allegedly smashed Crowley's phone, and she pulled a knife out of her knife block and advanced toward him, according to the affidavit. He fled. The Dallas Police is conducting a domestic violence criminal investigation. Manziel, a Heisman Trophy winner, has had other run-ins with the law and domestic violence including one last October in Avon, Ohio. His girlfriend at the time claimed he hit her, as well. No charges were filed in that report.