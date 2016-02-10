Former priest arrested in 1960 slaying of McAllen schoolteacher | | Dallas Morning News

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department arrested former priest John Feit on Tuesday in the 1960 murder of a 25-year-old McAllen schoolteacher, officials said.
Feit, 83, was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon outside his apartment in Scottsdale, Ariz., KRGV-TV reported.
The sheriff’s department arrested Feit on a murder charge from the Hidalgo County Prosecutor’s Office and the Texas Rangers, said Maricopa sheriff’s Deputy Joaquin Enriquez.
Feit will be charged after his initial appearance in front of a Texas judge. He is being held without bail until he can be extradited to Texas.
Wed Feb 10, 2016
