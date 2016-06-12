Why the world hates Silicon Valley

And yet the Silicon Valley Empire is just getting started. A new generation of technologies such as artificial intelligence, 3-D printing and blockchain—all likely to be developed primarily by Silicon Valley companies—are about to cross the chasm from prototype to mainstream and challenge everything you know about manufacturing, money, services, national sovereignty and much else in your life. If you think there's been head-spinning change since 2007, when smartphones, social networks and cloud computing combined to usher in the current tech era, the next 10 years could short-circuit your cortex.

Is all this good or bad? The answer is as complex as asking the same question about the Roman Empire two millennia ago. Nice for some; really sucks for others. With hope, beneficial to humanity in the long run, but we might have to give it a couple of hundred years to really know.