While the selection of Ms. Warren could help mollify liberal supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, there are ample reasons a Clinton-Warren ticket is unlikely to come to fruition.
Personal Chemistry
Although they have tried to display sisterly solidarity in recent days, Mrs. Clinton and Ms. Warren have had a frosty relationship in the past.
Why Hillary Clinton Probably Won't Pick Elizabeth Warren as a Running Mate
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Jun 22, 2016 7:09 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment