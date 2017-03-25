Newsvine

Joe Biden Regrets Not Becoming President

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke candidly Friday about his decision to stay out of the 2016 presidential race, saying that while he still believes he did what was best for his family, he also regrets not becoming president. 

Biden, speaking at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, said he believed he could have been the Democratic nominee in 2016.

“I had planned on running for president and although it would have been a very difficult primary, I think I could have won,” he said. “Maybe not, I don’t know.”

