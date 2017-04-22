Let's talk about Omaha.

For the first time in as long as I can remember on Daily Kos, we are busy discussing the mayoral race in a mid-sized midwestern town. That’s great. But now we get to the meat of the matter: while fighting about what makes a good candidate we have also forgotten a few things about how we get candidates at all.

A few months ago, Jane Kleeb had introduced me through phone calls and emails to Heath Mello. I read through his deck, and the issues touted struck me as the right vision for Omaha. A pro-LGBT stance right off the bat with a focus on a non-discrimination policy that the current mayor opposed. An approach to environmentally safe policies, mass transit, a more affordable city and a goal of decreasing poverty within the community.

These are the kind of issues we should all embrace. But, like many things, there was a caveat. Mello came from an anti-choice background. When I asked him about this, he was pretty blunt about how working as a mayor he would make sure that Planned Parenthood would not be limited. This stands in incredible contrast to his opponent, who has repeatedly gone on the record as opposed to these issues and more.

Putting aside endorsements — which are free to give or not, and I get that, we need to talk about the way in which we service candidates.