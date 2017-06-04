Dems want Hillary Clinton to leave spotlight

Democrats say they'd like Hillary Clinton to take a cue from President Obama and step out of the spotlight.

They say her string of remarks explaining her stunning loss in November coupled with the public remarks blaming the Democratic National Committee for the defeat - which many took as also critical of President Obama - are hurting the party and making the 2016 candidate look bitter.

The Hill interviewed more a dozen Democrats to discuss Clinton's remarks, including many staunch Clinton supporters and former aides.

They said they understood the need for Clinton to explain what happened in the election, and many also empathized with Clinton's anger over former FBI Director James Comey's handling of a probe into her private email server.

But they also unanimously said Clinton needs to rethink her public blaming tour.