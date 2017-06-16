Here's How Many Millionaires There Are on Earth Right Now

The information comes via a new Boston Consulting Group report, which shows that the U.S. remains the millionaire capital of the world - though Asian nations are hot on its heels.

BCG researchers report that there are now 7.6 million millionaire households in the U.S. and Canada. These households control 60% of all wealth in North America, and they are seeing their wealth increase by rates much faster than non-millionaire households: 5.8% versus just 1.9%.

Meanwhile, in Asian countries, there are now 3.8 million millionaire households, which pulls them even with European ones. Germany was knocked out of the top-5 millionaire household countries as the Eurozone continued to suffer, BCG found. Asian millionaires’ wealth is increasing at a staggering clip: up 13.5% over the last year.

Worldwide, there are now 17.9 million millionaires, up 8 percent from the total of 16.6 millionaires last year. The report defines a millionaire as a household that holds more than $1 million in private wealth.