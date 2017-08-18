'I hope Trump is assassinated,' Missouri lawmaker writes, and quickly regrets

Her Facebook comment, which was first reported by a conservative radio host in St. Louis, was condemned by Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh, a St. Louis County Democrat.

“Promoting, supporting or suggesting violence against anyone, especially our elected leaders, is never acceptable,” Walsh said in a statement. “There is too much rancor and hate in today’s political discourse, and Sen. Chappelle-Nadal should be ashamed of herself for adding her voice to this toxic environment.”

McCaskill, a Democrat, released a statement on Chappelle-Nadal’s comment, saying “I condemn it. It’s outrageous. And she should resign.”

Stephen Webber, chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party, agreed that Chappelle-Nadal should resign.

“State Sen. Chappelle-Nadal’s comments are indefensible,” Webber said. “All sides need to agree that there is no room for suggestions of political violence in America — and the Missouri Democratic Party will absolutely not tolerate calls for the assassination of the president. I believe she should resign.”

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Columbia Democrat, tweeted that Chappelle-Nadal’s “words and sentiments are absolutely unacceptable. Violent rhetoric has no place in our political discourse.”

Rep. Shamed Dogan, a St. Louis County Republican, joined in the condemnation of Chappelle-Nadal.

“I don’t care what the president says or how mad you are, you don’t call for his assassination,” he posted on Twitter. “Especially if you’re an elected official.”

Chappelle-Nadal was adamant in her interview with The Star that “I’m not resigning.”